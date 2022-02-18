Reduced public health measures contribute to deadly COVID-19 surge in Americas: health agency

"Reduced public health measures were insufficient to reduce the scale of this wave. And now we're dealing with the consequence: a rise in infections is driving a surge in deaths," Etienne said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

New COVID-19 infections across the Americas region fell by 31 percent in the past week, marking a sixth successive week of declines, but deaths are still on the rise, up 5.6 percent, according to a weekly report of the PAHO, an international public health agency.