Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates meets PM Imran on first-ever visit to Pakistan

Sharing pictures of the meeting on Twitter, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said Gates "greatly appreciated steps [regarding polio eradication] in Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) performance in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic and initiatives such as the Ehsaas programme".

Later in the day, PM Imran hosted a luncheon in Gates' honour. The Prime Minister's Office, which shared pictures from the luncheon, added that the Microsoft co-founder was visiting the country on the premier's "special invitation".

The prime minister said that it was a pleasure to welcome Gates to Pakistan.

"Apart from his many achievements, he is admired globally for his philanthropy. On behalf of our nation, I thank him for his immense contribution towards polio eradication and poverty alleviation initiatives," he said.