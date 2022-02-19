Tue, March 08, 2022

Only two in world: Shinsegae to sell e-motorbikes inspired by its heir’s image

Shinsegae International will launch a limited-edition electric bike in collaboration with Super73, US-based electric motorbike manufacturer. By limited edition, they mean only two in the world.

The company‘s signature gorilla character JRilla, designed after Shinsegae heir Vice Chairman Chung Yong-jin, is the bike‘s mascot.

The product even has its own narrative: JRilla, originally from Mars, opted for an electric bike in favor of both the environment and style while navigating his busy schedule on Earth.

Based on Super73’s popular ZG model, the bike will be released in two colors- a white one inspired by JRilla, and a multi-color one that resembles an aurora.

Design United, a platform dedicated to limited edition products run by Shinsegae International, said Friday it will sell the custom bike by lottery. Those interested can enter the draw from Feb. 21 to 24, and the winner will be contacted individually on Feb. 28. The retail price of each bike is 3.59 million won ($3,000).

JRilla, which was introduced as a character that resembles the Shinsegae vice chairman‘s image, has been trademarked as the retail giant’s mascot last year.

After going viral on social media with Chung half-jokingly belittling the character for following him around, JRilla has been featured across Shinsegae‘s businesses from bakery and sports.

Shinsegae has remained mum about its marketing strategy behind JRilla and its relations to the vice chairman in an apparent tactic to stimulate customer curiosity.

by Ahn Ju-hee


