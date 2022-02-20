Samsung faces shareholder call for more radical green push

Moreover, Samsung reduced nearly 700,000 tons of carbon emissions with five types of Carbon Trust-certified memory chips, created its own index to gauge the environmental impact on semiconductor chips called SEPI with Samjong KPMG, introduced a zero-paper policy for invitation letters to shareholders to save 3,000 trees.



Samsung‘s environmental goals have become more ambitious. By 2025, Samsung seeks to expand the use of recycled materials, including repurposed underwater fishing nets, to all electronic goods, according to Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee. Also, Samsung plans to make all of its TVs and phone chargers operate on near-zero standby power, aims to eliminate 200 million batteries each year with the adoption of battery-free remote control, and looks to incorporate recycled materials into packaging boxes in the next three years.



But these actions and pledges might fall short of global sustainability standards, as Samsung Electronics has yet to either join RE100 renewable energy initiative or announce its carbon neutral commitment, as opposed to its tech rival Apple.