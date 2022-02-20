Japan to develop next-gen hydrogen engine for aircraft

Hydrogen-powered aircraft that emit no CO2 may someday become mainstream, so Japan wants to secure the core technologies to enhance the international competency of its aviation industry.

The ministry on Friday presented its prioritized themes and work schedule in the aviation industry field to an expert panel, including the development of hydrogen engines.

JAXA has experience in using liquid hydrogen as a fuel for rockets. The agency will continue its research and development of pumps to send the fuel to engines, combustor chambers and materials for tanks until fiscal 2030, and the developed technologies will be transferred to domestic manufacturers and others.