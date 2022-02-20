Student in India develops AI model that turns sign language to English

According to Priyanjali, her newly developed AI-powered model was inspired by data scientist Nicholas Renotte's video on Real-Time Sign language Detection. She invented the AI model using Tensorflow object detection API that translates hand gestures using transfer learning from a pre-trained model named ssd_mobilenet.

She also mentioned that building a deep learning model dedicated to sign language detection is quite challenging and believes that the open-source community will find a solution soon. She further said that it might be possible to build deep learning models solely for sign languages in the future.