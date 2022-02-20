Tue, March 08, 2022

international

Student in India develops AI model that turns sign language to English

A third-year engineering student from India's Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Priyanjali Gupta, has developed a remarkable artificial intelligence model capable of translating American sign language into English in real-time.

According to Priyanjali, her newly developed AI-powered model was inspired by data scientist Nicholas Renotte's video on Real-Time Sign language Detection. She invented the AI model using Tensorflow object detection API that translates hand gestures using transfer learning from a pre-trained model named ssd_mobilenet.

According to Priyanjali, her newly developed AI-powered model was inspired by data scientist Nicholas Renotte's video on Real-Time Sign language Detection. She invented the AI model using Tensorflow object detection API that translates hand gestures using transfer learning from a pre-trained model named ssd_mobilenet.

She also mentioned that building a deep learning model dedicated to sign language detection is quite challenging and believes that the open-source community will find a solution soon. She further said that it might be possible to build deep learning models solely for sign languages in the future. 

Earlier in 2016, two students from the University of Washington named Thomas Pryor and Navid Azodi invented a pair of gloves called 'SignAloud', which could translate sign language into speech or text. 

They won the Lemelson-MIT competition for their entry of SignAloud.

The Daily Star

Related News

Published : February 20, 2022

Related News

Japan to develop next-gen hydrogen engine for aircraft

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Samsung faces shareholder call for more radical green push

Published : Feb 19, 2022

A Legoland theme park will come up in Beijing

Published : Feb 20, 2022

EU warns Philippines of losing trade perks due to rights record

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Latest News

Police chief to get report today on probe into actress Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Demand for EVs in Thailand to surge in 2024, according to survey of motorists

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Negative news reports can hurt us mentally, physically, warns psychologist

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Official probe launched into fire at ‘millionaires’ resort on Koh Kood

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.