Discover a magnificent old rainforest in Danum Valley, Sabah

Dressed in full adventure gear, they strolled around parts of the 130-million-year-old thick virgin forest and crossed the 300m-long suspension bridge that was flanked by gigantic trees. Occasionally, they were greeted by an orangutan or two, along with a variety of other rare animals and birds eager to “meet” the special visitors.

The royal couple, who had only been married for a few months back then, had opted for a less “glamorous” (but perhaps more memorable and enriching) holiday and visited one of the planet’s last remaining lowland tropical rainforests instead.

For decades, many world-renowned personalities, celebrities, scholars and royalty have descended upon Sabah’s green paradise, Danum Valley. This is proof that the place is not just another run-of-the-mill tropical rainforest, but rather a veritable treasure trove of some of the world’s most unique and rare flora and fauna.

In 2019, British actress Judi Dench spent a few nights at Danum Valley, staying in a rustic chalet at the Borneo Rainforest Lodge there. She was filming a documentary miniseries called Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo Adventure.

She was said to have been very happy with her stay in the forest, even saying that after a few nights there, she had learned to live with the leeches and just enjoy nature – it was an experience that will live with her for life.

In the documentary, she can be seen saying, “There (referring to the old jungle), it’s still here!”.