Japan local govts taking forward-thinking approach to COVID-19-related services

■ Responding to different tastes

For reasons of hygiene, most recuperative facilities forbid people bringing food from home, or having it delivered. The city government of Chiba, however, permits food deliveries from companies such as Uber Eats, provided that patients settle payments online in advance.

Convalescents are provided with three meals per day, free of charge. A municipal government official said, “We’ve tried to take into consideration people who may need larger meals than we can provide, and well as foreigners who may not find some meals to their taste.”

■ Recuperating together

The spread of infection within families has also posed a challenge in the sixth wave of the virus.

On Jan. 28, Yamanashi’s prefectural government made about 70 special rooms available — ranging in size from 31 to 55 square meters — at resort hotels in Fuefuki in the prefecture. Here, married couples or parents and their children can stay together to recuperate from COVID-19.

This is a somewhat unusual service, as most people are usually only provided with a single, separate room. More than 10 groups have already used the new service. A prefectural government official said, “We hope even parents with small children can recuperate with peace of mind.”

According to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, there were 21,843 people staying in designated accommodation facilities across the country as of Feb. 9. Although new infection cases during the sixth wave may be close to peaking, it is vital to prepare for the next wave.

Tetsuya Yamamoto, an associate professor in clinical psychology at Tokushima University said: “Supportive measures are important to help alleviate stress and feelings of isolation among convalescents. I hope local governments can share information to facilitate the provision of services tailored to the needs of local communities.”