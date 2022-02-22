Tourism in Hà Nội to reflect changing trends in 2022

Under the plan, the tourism activities will be conducted flexibly and adaptively to the pandemic condition. This highlights the coordination among sectors and localities to build and improve the quality of destinations, and to create high-quality tourism products.

“The Hà Nội Department of Tourism, along with a number of districts with potential and strengths such as Ba Vì, Sơn Tây, Mỹ Đức, Sóc Sơn, will invest building models of agricultural, rural and community tourism towards green tourism, as well as tourist destinations associated with local heritage-relics or craft villages," said the director.

In particular, the capital's tourism will be completely reformed and restructured to become a modern, professional, branded and highly competitive economic sector, she noted.

To achieve this goal, Hà Nội’s green economy will focus on three breakthroughs – increasing investment resources; developing mechanisms to encourage and support tourism development; conducting digital transformation to ensure sustainable development and significantly contributing to the city's economic growth, aiming towards the goal of becoming a spearhead economic sector.