Russia to continue exporting gas without disruption, energy minister says

"We are looking at natural gas as a cheap source of energy, and as the Russian Federation, we would like to assert our commitment to exporting natural gas without disruption. We are also looking towards further investments in the natural gas sector." Shulginov said
"We support research and studies in the natural gas production arena. This includes looking at long-term gas contracts to maintain the market balance - knowing that the crisis we are facing has affected gas production. " Shulginov added.
Earlier at the conference, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said that Qatar's liquefied natural gas production capacity will rise to 126 million tonnes a year by 2027.
Speaking at a gas exporters summit hosted in Doha, al-Thani renewed calls for further dialogue among member countries of the gas forum, as well as gas importers and exporters to ensure the security of the global gas supply.
Reuter
Published : February 22, 2022
