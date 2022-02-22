Russia to continue exporting gas without disruption, energy minister says

"We are looking at natural gas as a cheap source of energy, and as the Russian Federation, we would like to assert our commitment to exporting natural gas without disruption. We are also looking towards further investments in the natural gas sector." Shulginov said

"We support research and studies in the natural gas production arena. This includes looking at long-term gas contracts to maintain the market balance - knowing that the crisis we are facing has affected gas production. " Shulginov added.