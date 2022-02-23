Restraint urged on Ukraine issue

China called on all parties concerned in the Ukraine issue to exercise restraint, avoid any action that might fuel tensions and seek reasonable solutions to the situation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed two decrees on Monday recognizing "the Lugansk People's Republic" and "the Donetsk People's Republic" as independent and sovereign states. He later instructed the Russian armed forces to ensure peace in the two "countries".

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone on Tuesday. Wang said that China is concerned about the evolution of the situation in Ukraine. China's position on the Ukraine issue complies with its consistently held position that the legitimate security concerns of any country should be respected and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be safeguarded.

The evolution of the Ukraine issue so far is closely related to the delay in the effective implementation of the new Minsk Agreements, he said.

China will continue to engage with all parties according to the merits of the matter itself. The situation in Ukraine is deteriorating, and China again calls on all parties to exercise restraint, ease the situation and resolve differences through dialogue.

The United Nations Security Council had an emergency meeting on the deepening Ukraine crisis on Monday. Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the UN, said at the meeting that "all parties concerned must exercise restraint and avoid any action that may fuel tensions".