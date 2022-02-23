Moon says Ukraine’s sovereignty must be respected

As of Sunday, about 60 Korean residents were known to be staying in Ukraine. Among them, around 30 Korean residents wanted to stay in the country. Local diplomatic offices are trying to persuade them to change their minds and either leave early or move to safe areas such as Lviv.



He also ordered the government to examine the impact of the Ukraine crisis on the Korean economy more closely.



“Economic relations such as trade between Korea and Ukraine are not significant, but prolonged situations and strong sanctions against Russia by Western countries could have a significant impact on our economy,” Moon said.



Moon told officials to “actively seek countermeasures to prevent the economy from suffering unexpected damage” as supply chain disruptions, such as with energy and raw materials, and uncertainties in the global financial market can “affect the overall economy.”



After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two separatist pro-Moscow regions in eastern Ukraine on Monday, rising tensions sent jitters through markets in South Korea.



The won-dollar exchange rate started higher and the Kospi and Kosdaq began lower on the day, as a preference for safe assets grew on escalating geopolitical tensions. Gasoline prices in Seoul surpassed 1,800 won ($1.50) per liter.



The Financial Supervisory Service has decided to strengthen foreign currency liquidity management in all financial sectors by establishing a 24-hour emergency response system.