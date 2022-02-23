Tech salaries soar as US, Chinese firms compete for Singapore talent

Many of the top hirers are offering pay packages well above the industry average, according to NodeFlair.

American tech giants such as Amazon Web Services, Facebook owner Meta Platforms, Apple and Google are dangling some of the highest salaries - 39 per cent to 56.5 per cent more than the market median.

Other popular companies paying more than 25 per cent over the median include TikTok owner ByteDance, investment banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, and food delivery platform foodpanda.

Both Chinese and American heavy-hitters are also actively looking to fill hundreds of jobs in Singapore, according to listings on their career pages and local recruitment portals.

Checks by The Straits Times found that the roles span not only those requiring deep tech skills such as software engineers, developers and cyber-security specialists but also content marketers, policy managers and legal counsel.

Chinese firm ByteDance has almost 800 open positions based in Singapore for TikTok alone, as at last week.

There are almost 350 other available roles at ByteDance itself and its subsidiaries such as BytePlus, which sells its AI artificial intelligence technologies to other businesses, and ByteHouse, which offers cloud services.

Alibaba and its subsidiary Lazada are looking to fill over 300 jobs, according to listings on their websites and LinkedIn.

Tencent Holdings, an entertainment titan and the world’s largest gaming publisher, has more than a hundred job listings.

Meanwhile, established American firms are similarly hungry for talent in Singapore.

Amazon has more than 500 Singapore-based full-time positions listed on its job portal while Google has more than 200. Meta Platforms has over 200 openings, while Microsoft and Apple have more than 100 openings each.

Recruitment firm ManpowerGroup Singapore’s country manager Linda Teo said more Chinese tech firms have set up shop here over the past few years, and this has boosted job opportunities.

She estimated that the number of job openings in tech firms here has increased by 10 per cent to 15 per cent over the last two years, especially for technology and customer-related roles.

“Singapore’s workforce can fill some of these roles, but the demand is growing faster than the rate at which workers can be trained; thus it is very hard to fill all the roles,” she said.

“To address the talent shortage, besides accelerating the rate of training, companies need to get subject matter experts from overseas to come in and do the work while imparting their knowledge concurrently to the local workers to build up their expertise.”

Ms Patricia Teo, executive director of technology practice at Kerry Consulting, said offerings from Chinese tech firms are competitive, and they have also been looking to improve other pull factors recently.

For instance, many try to tackle the perception of “996” work culture, which refers to the trend of employees working from 9am to 9pm, six days a week.

Added Ms Teo: “The perks are not usually as strong as their American counterparts, though the Chinese tech firms are quick to benchmark and make adjustments to their overall packages to not lose out on candidates in a very tight market.”

Local firms looking for tech talent, including the public sector and small and medium-sized enterprises, are not shying away from the competition either.

The Government Technology Agency (GovTech) took the top spot in NodeFlair’s ranking of companies most searched by job seekers, beating Shopee, ByteDance, Grab, Google and Facebook.

It offers pay packages that are 12.3 per cent higher than the market median.

Mr Alwyn Tan, a hiring manager at GovTech’s open government products division, told NodeFlair he benchmarks compensation packages to big tech firms such as Meta, Amazon, Netflix, Google and Apple, after adjusting for United States tax rates and cost of living.

Mr Julius Uy, chief technology officer at local learning technology company Kydon Group, said it is important to “always pay top dollar for top talent”.

The best engineers can outperform their peers significantly, so firms can actually save money by shelling out to attract and retain them, he said.

Note: This article has been updated for accuracy.