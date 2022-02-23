WB: Việt Nam to get highest trade, income gains among RCEP members

To estimate the economic and distributional impacts of RCEP in Việt Nam, WB constructed a baseline and four alternative scenarios. The baseline reflects the business-as-usual conditions, where the tariff schedules of previous agreements, including the most recent CPTPP, have been implemented, in parallel with the US-China trade war.

In the baseline, between 2020 and 2035, the average trade weighted tariff imposed by Việt Nam declines from 0.8 per cent to 0.2 per cent, while the tariffs faced by Việt Nam are reduced from 0.6 per cent to 0.1 per cent. To measure the effects of RCEP, the policy scenario will be compared against this baseline.

The four policy scenarios will measure the RCEP implementation incrementally. The first scenario, the Tariffs scenario, is exclusively the implementation of tariffs according to the RCEP tariffs’ reduction schedules.

In the second scenario, the RCEP scenario, WB implemented reductions of tariffs and of non-tariff measures, including the tariff reduction of 35 per cent on agricultural goods; 25 per cent on manufacturing goods; and 25 per cent on services.

Only when tariff reductions are combined with lower non-trade barriers (NTBs), are exporters able to take full advantage of the preferential rates under liberal Rule of Origin (ROO).