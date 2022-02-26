Tue, March 08, 2022

international

Fighting takes place in Kiev near military unit

Fighting occured on Saturday in Kiev near the military unit of the 101st separate guard brigade of the General Staff of Ukraine, Sputnik cited local media as reporting.

Explosions were heard and fire was observed in the area, according to the video footage published by Ukrainian news agencies UNIAN and strana.ua.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a "special military operation," and Ukraine confirmed that military installations across the country were under attack.

Related News

Published : February 26, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

Wang says China-Russia ties 'one of the most crucial for global stability'

Published : Mar 08, 2022

U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Thailand , Hong Kong and New Zealand

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Mystery of Malaysia Airlines’ missing MH370 flight remains unsolved 8 years on

Published : Mar 08, 2022

President Zelenskiy says President Biden "can do more"

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Latest News

Police chief to get report today on probe into actress Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Demand for EVs in Thailand to surge in 2024, according to survey of motorists

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Negative news reports can hurt us mentally, physically, warns psychologist

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Official probe launched into fire at ‘millionaires’ resort on Koh Kood

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.