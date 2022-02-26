Fighting takes place in Kiev near military unit

Explosions were heard and fire was observed in the area, according to the video footage published by Ukrainian news agencies UNIAN and strana.ua.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a "special military operation," and Ukraine confirmed that military installations across the country were under attack.
Published : February 26, 2022
By : Xinhua
