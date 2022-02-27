Ukraine crisis poses a severe challenge for SWIFT

Russia will now face the harshest of sanctions imposed by the US and its allies. On Saturday the US, the UK, EU, and Canada announced to limit Russian banks' access to the Society of Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication system.

Removal from the SWIFT system is a very severe blow for any country, something akin to what some have called a "financial atomic strike". There have been precedents. In the past, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Iran were removed from SWIFT, following which their economies suffered unprecedented serious consequences.