Vietnam's PM issues dispatch on protecting 7,000 Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine

The dispatch, sent to ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies and agencies under the Government, and Chairpersons of People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, says since February 24, the armed conflict in Ukraine has spread in a fast and complicated manner, directly threatening the safety and assets of people and businesses, including that of around 7,000 Vietnamese living in Ukraine, mainly in Kharkiv, Odesa and Kyiv.

In such a situation, one of the top concerns of the Party, State, Government and Prime Minister is to ensure the highest security and safety of lives, assets and legitimate interests of Vietnamese citizens and legal entities in Ukraine and related areas, the document says.

In the dispatch, the PM assigns tasks to ministries and People’s Committees. Accordingly, the Foreign Ministry is required to build plans to ensure security and safety and evacuate citizens and members of representative missions when necessary, while providing support for them in terms of accommodation, food and other necessities.