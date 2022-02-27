NATO allies provide Ukraine with weaponry, financial supports

Blinken said in a statement that U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized him to decide on such a move. As such, he has authorized the Department of Defense to carry out the presidential drawdown, which will help Ukraine cope with "the armored, airborne, and other threats it is now facing."

The secretary of state said the latest sum was on top of the 60-million-dollar and 200-million-dollar immediate military aid to Ukraine that Biden delegated to him last year, bringing total U.S. security support to Ukraine over the past year to more than 1 billion U.S. dollars.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on social media on Saturday that Germany would provide Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 "Stinger" class surface-to-air missiles. He said Germany "has a responsibility to support Ukraine as much as it can against Russian forces".

German government Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said the weapons would be delivered as soon as possible to support the Ukrainian army.

The move marks a significant change of course for Germany, which had previously maintained a policy of not sending arms to conflict zones and refused to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine.

Germany had previously provided Ukraine with only about 5,000 military helmets and a field hospital, a move that was derided by German allies.

The German Ministry of Defense said on Saturday that Germany has approved the delivery of 400 rocket-propelled grenade launchers from The Netherlands to Ukraine, and the approval has been confirmed by the Chancellery. The rocket-propelled grenades came from the stockpiles of the German military.

