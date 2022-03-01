Seoul to ban exports of strategic materials to Russia

The government has notified the US of its related decisions via a diplomatic channel, the ministry said.



Seoul announced its first set of economic measures targeting Russia in the wake of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. The government will strengthen export control review, which will effectively ban the export of strategic materials. They include items such as conventional weapons, goods and technologies that could make weapons of mass destruction and missiles, among others. These are materials that are listed under multilateral export control regimes, including the Missile Technology Control Regime, Wassenaar Arrangement, Nuclear Suppliers Group and Australia Group.



As for sanctioning what are classified as “non-strategic materials,” the government will make a decision soon following evaluation by related ministries. These materials include 57 items that the US unilaterally sanctioned last week, including semiconductors, computers, telecommunications, information security systems, lasers and sensors, among others.



The ministry said it also decided to join the US and other allies in disconnecting key Russian banks’ access to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, an international payment system used by thousands of financial institutions globally. Russia’s exclusion from SWIFT is seen as a move aimed at severing the country from much of the global financial system.