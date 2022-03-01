Singapore will impose export controls on items that can be used as weapons in Ukraine: Vivian Balakrishnan

It will also block certain Russian banks and financial transactions connected to Russia, he added in a ministerial statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Specific measures are being worked out, and these sanctions will be announced shortly, the minister added.

"We continue to value our good relations with Russia and the Russian people. However, we cannot accept such violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity of another sovereign state," Dr Balakrishnan said.

"We will continue to work with our Asean and international partners to take a strong stance against the invasion of Ukraine and to end further violence and bloodshed, and to de-escalate tensions."

Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine on Feb 24 after months of tensions at the border - amassing troops and conducting military exercises. Its actions have been widely condemned by countries around the world.

Dr Balakrishnan noted that Singapore was one of 82 co-sponsors of a recent United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The resolution was not passed as Russia - a permanent member of the council - vetoed it.