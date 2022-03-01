South-east Asia among regions hardest hit by climate change, must prioritise adaptation: IPCC

"With ongoing global warming, today's children in South and South-east Asia will witness increased losses in coastal settlements and infrastructure due to flooding caused by unavoidable sea-level rise, with very high losses in East Asian cities," said the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

The report also concluded that if global warming exceeds 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial times, the impacts of climate change could be more severe, and some will be irreversible.

"Risks for society will increase, including to infrastructure and low-lying coastal settlements," said the IPCC report.

But limiting global warming to the 1.5 deg C threshold will help the world avoid harsher climate impact, scientists say.

Sea-level rise expert Benjamin Horton from the Nanyang Technological University's Earth Observatory of Singapore said the greatest effects of sea-level rise will be felt in Asia, due to the number of people living in the continent's low-lying areas.

For example, mainland China, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand are home to the most people on land that is projected to be below average annual coastal flood levels by 2050, Professor Horton said.

"Together, those six nations account for roughly 75 per cent of the 300 million people on land facing the same vulnerability at mid-century," he added.

The IPCC report also found that risks to coastal cities and settlements are projected to increase by "at least one order of magnitude" by 2100, if there are no significant plans to deal with the crisis.

Sea-level rise is not the only threat confronting South-east Asia.