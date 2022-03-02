Japan on alert amid provocations by China, N. Korea, Russia

In addition to North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Sunday, military exercises by China and Russia have become more active in the waters and airspace around Japan since the beginning of this year, prompting the Japanese government to step up intelligence gathering and surveillance activities.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno condemned North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch at a press conference Monday.

“The launch came when the international community was responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It is utterly unacceptable,” Matsuno said. “We will drastically strengthen our defense capabilities with a sense of urgency.”

According to the Defense Ministry, the missile had a lofted trajectory, which would make it difficult to intercept.

It was Pyongyang’s eighth missile launch this year.

Defense ministry officials widely believe North Korea will continue to provoke the United States, which will likely be too distracted with the situation in Ukraine to respond to the provocations.

On Feb. 22, the Chinese military announced it was conducting landing drills with new vessels in the East China Sea. It is thought that the drills are intended to deter the United States by showing off the strength of China’s naval forces in eastern areas including Taiwan and the East China Sea.

When the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Thursday, China sent fighter jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

Russia has also been stepping up military activities in the Far East, a key area in its conflict with the United States.