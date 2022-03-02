Ukraine envoy touched by global show of solidarity

The Expression of Solidarity event hosted by the embassy saw representatives from European Union (EU) nations and others like the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Argentina, Colombia, Ghana, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Timor-Leste.

Nechytaylo thanked the global community for their concern and support of “Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

“Ukrainians will never forget your generosity during these hard times.“My words of particular gratitude to those who have provided much-needed defence equipment, medical supplies, fuel, financial resources and refuge to save many lives and keep us going,” he told the gathering at the embassy housed at Menara Tan & Tan here yesterday.

He also noted that over 400 civilians, including 16 children, had been killed in the Russian invasion.

“All these crimes are being carefully documented for further legal proceedings in the International Criminal Court. We are bleeding, but we are fighting back with even more resolve,” he added.

The ambassador again called on the Malaysian government to take a clearer stand on Russia’s move, adding that its invasion of Ukraine was against the fundamental principle of Malaysia’s foreign policy.

“I have officially communicated with Wisma Putra regarding the government’s latest statement.

“What is happening in Ukraine is contradicting the principle of international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and is against the United Nations and Asean charters as well as the fundamental principle of Malaysia’s foreign policy,” Nechytaylo said in reply to a question from the media.