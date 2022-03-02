Fri, March 18, 2022

international

Apple, Ford, other big US brands join corporate wave shunning Russia

Some of America's best-known companies including Apple, Google, Ford, Harley-Davidson and Exxon Mobil rebuked and rejected Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, under steady pressure from investors and consumers decrying the violence.

Apple Inc AAPL.O late on Tuesday (March 1) said it had stopped sales of iPhones and other products in Russia, adding that it was making changes to its Maps app to protect civilians in Ukraine.

Tech firms including Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google dropped Russian state publishers from their news, and Ford Motor F.N - with three joint venture factories in Russia - told its Russian manufacturing partner it was suspending operations in the country. Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N suspended shipments of its bikes.

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N said would discontinue operations in Russia and be taking steps to exit the Sakhalin-1 venture, following in the steps of British energy giants Shell Plc SHEL.L and BP BP.L, Russia's biggest foreign investor.

Related News

Published : March 02, 2022

Related News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

A Filipino view of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Remote Bhutan also affected by Russia-Ukraine war

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Pakistan's Foreign policy is becoming a casualty of politics

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Latest News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

5th phase of popular co-payment subsidy will be launched ‘if necessary’

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Thamanat elected secretary-general of Thai Economic Party

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.