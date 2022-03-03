Study shows mRNA-based COVID-19 antibody provides long-term protection in mice

Researchers from the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and Suzhou Abogen Biosciences Co., Ltd. made the antibody on a well-established mRNA-technology platform.

They tested the protective effect of the antibody with different doses and found that all animals that received either 1 mg/kg or 0.2 mg/kg of mRNA-HB27-LNP survived without any clinical symptoms. Treatment with 0.04 mg/kg of the antibody also achieved an 80 percent survival rate, and only minimal or very mild inflammation was observed.