Fri, March 18, 2022

international

S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under US' export curbs on Russia

Mobile phones, cars and other consumer goods are not subject to the United States' sweeping restrictions on exports to Russia, South Korea's trade ministry said Thursday.

Last week, the US government announced the Foreign Direct Product Rule (FDPR) for "all of Russia" as part of its export controls to block Russia's access to global high-tech products and other major items, such as semiconductors, over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The measure calls on companies to receive a license from the US for tech-related items using US technology before they can be shipped to Russia, which is feared to affect major South Korean exporters, as they use US technology and software.

During a working-level meeting between Seoul and Washington held Tuesday, the US Commerce Department confirmed that smartphones, cars, washers and other consumer goods are exceptions to the FDP rules as long as they are not shipped to military-related users, South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.

South Korean firms could also get approval for planned shipment to their factories in Russia through the US' case-by-case examinations, according to the ministry.

South Korea is seeking to receive an exemption from the FDP rules, as it was not included in the US' exception list of 32 nations. (Yonhap)

