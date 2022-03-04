Ceasefire in Ukraine now: ASEAN

In a joint press statement on March 3, the bloc’s foreign ministers expressed their concerns about the intensifying gravity of the situation, as well as worsening humanitarian conditions resulting from the ongoing military hostilities in Ukraine.

“We therefore call for an immediate ceasefire or armistice and continuation of political dialogue that would lead to sustainable peace in Ukraine. We underline the importance of a ceasefire in order to create an enabling environment for negotiations to address the current crisis and avoid the continued suffering of innocent people,” read the statement.

“We reiterate our belief that there is still room for peaceful dialogue to prevent the situation from getting out of control, and to halt the growing number of civilian and military losses and casualties, as well as the negative impacts felt worldwide.

“In this regard, ASEAN stands ready to facilitate, in any way possible, peaceful dialogue among the parties concerned.”

Cambodia was among 140 countries to vote ‘yes’ on co-sponsoring the draft resolution of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on March 2 condemning the offensive.

The resolution – which demands that Russia immediately cease the use of force against Ukraine and withdraws its military forces – saw 35 abstentions and five countries voting against, including Russia.