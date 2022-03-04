U.S. takes aim at Russian oligarchs in fresh sanctions

The United States imposed full blocking sanctions on eight oligarchs and officials, including Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov, aiming at those who have amassed fortunes and political influence through their connections to Putin.

The sanctions are the latest in a series announced by Washington, including against Putin and Russia’s central bank, after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Moscow calls the assault a “special operation.”

Washington imposed sanctions on Usmanov, founder of Russian mining company Metalloinvest, whom the White House described as “one of Russia’s wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin.”

The sanctions block his property from use in the United States and by U.S. persons, including his luxury yacht, which the White House said was seized by Germany, and his private jet.

The U.S. Treasury Department took the rare step of including a pair of photos of Usmanov’s super-yacht and a private jet in what are normally textual news releases.