President Xi announces start of Winter Paralympics

The opening ceremony started at 8 pm local time.

The program is divided into 12 segments, including the parade of athletes and the lighting of the Paralympic cauldron.

Themed "Inspiration," the countdown performance had two parts – Looking back at the history of the Paralympic Games and the Inspiration of the Paralympic Spirit.

The Beijing Winter Paralympics will run through March 13.

The Paralympic cauldron for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games has been lit at the National Stadium.

Li Duan, Paralympic long jump and triple jump champion at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, placed the torch in the middle of a giant snowflake-shaped cauldron which later ascended to the top of the stadium, after the torch was relayed among eight Paralympic athletes inside the stadium during the Games opening ceremony.