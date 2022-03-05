Fri, March 18, 2022

UN Human Rights Council to set up independent inquiry into alleged rights violations by Russia in Ukraine

During a vote in the 47-member body today, 32 nations including Nepal voted in favour.

Nepal has voted in favour of setting up an independent international commission to investigate the alleged human rights violations committed by Russia during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Nepal was among 32 members at the 47-member UN Human Rights Council to vote for setting up the independent international commission after an urgent debate called by Kyiv on the Ukraine situation.

India and China abstained from voting, while Russia and Eritrea voted against.

Nepal on Friday voted in line with its support to the UN resolution on Wednesday to deplore and isolate Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 authorised what he called a special military operation in Ukraine.

Immediately after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint not to escalate tension.

Earlier this week, Nepal had voted in favour of Ukraine’s call at the Council for an urgent debate on the situation in Ukraine and to condemn Russia’s military operation.

“The Human Rights Council has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine,” the UN Human Rights Council tweeted on Friday.

Just ahead of the vote, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, urged the Council to remember its “common duty to ensure accountability by mandating the documentation and verification of Russia's crimes and identification of those responsible.”

Published : March 05, 2022

By : The Kathmandu Post

