India urges Russia, Ukraine to arrange local ceasefire to evacuate its citizens

“We urge parties concerned to have a local ceasefire so that we can get our citizens back. Our primary focus remains on getting them (Indian citizens) back safe and sound,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters.

On Putin’s claim, he said; “We have already issued a statement yesterday…we haven’t heard of any Indian being held hostage.”

The spokesperson confirmed reports that an Indian student Harjot Singh was shot multiple times while trying to escape from Ukraine capital Kiev. “Our embassy officials are trying to reach him. The government will bear his medical expenses,” he added.

Regarding “Operation Ganga” to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine, the spokesperson said a total of 18 more flights brought back 4000 Indians from the embattled country in 18 flights. So far, 48 flights have brought back about 10400 Indians from that country since the Russian invasion, he added.