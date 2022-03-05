Hà Nội considers establishment of four new cities by 2050

The aim of the proposal is the development of the northern and the western part of the capital, to create growth and a new look for urban development in the capital.

The move came about after the Party Committee of the capital People's Committee submitted a report evaluating the Hà Nội Capital Region Master Plan, which was issued and implemented in 2011. The report proposed some new adjustments to the plan, with the goal of putting local people at the centre.

Under the new orientations, the Hồng (Red) River will be an axis of the city, and the areas on both sides of the river will be developed synchronously. The northern area of the river will be developed into a modern urban area.

The capital has also considered developing urban areas on both sides of Ring Road No 4 to effectively exploit land, helping surrounding areas to develop.

The Ring Road 4 project will have a length of 112.8km, starting at the Nội Bài - Lào Cai Expressway in Thanh Xuân Commune, Sóc Sơn District, and ending at the Nội Bài - Hạ Long Expressway in Quế Võ District, Bắc Ninh Province.

The capital is also considering the establishment of another airport in the southern area of the capital.

The Hà Nội Capital Area, consisting of Hà Nội, Hải Dương, Hưng Yên, Vĩnh Phúc, Bắc Ninh, Hà Nam, Hòa Bình, Phú Thọ, Bắc Giang and Thái Nguyên, covers 24,314.7 sq.km with a population of about 20 million people.