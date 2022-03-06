Fri, March 18, 2022

international

Tanker of Russian gas docks in France after being turned away from UK

A tanker of Russian gas arrived at the French port of Montoir-de-Bretagne, in Brittany, on March 5 after dockworkers in Britain refused to unload it in protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Greenpeace activists on speedboats asked the tanker not to unload its cargo over the radio, while a handful of others held a small protest at the port entrance.

"This cargo is full of Russian gas from Yamal (Russia). Gas and oil are financing the Russian regime's war in Ukraine," they said. "We stand with the people of Ukraine and people of Russia who have not chosen the war. We ask you not to unload your cargo."

The Guardian newspaper reported the vessel had been on its way to the Isle of Grain, in southeast England, with a consignment of liquefied natural gas for Centrica, the owner of British Gas.

Related News

Published : March 06, 2022

Related News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

A Filipino view of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Remote Bhutan also affected by Russia-Ukraine war

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Pakistan's Foreign policy is becoming a casualty of politics

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Latest News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

5th phase of popular co-payment subsidy will be launched ‘if necessary’

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Thamanat elected secretary-general of Thai Economic Party

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.