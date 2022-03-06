Pakistan asked not to ‘condone’ Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine

“Russia may have been provoked but we should not condone the military intervention in Ukraine,” said Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, who is now at the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad.

During a discussion on ‘Pakistan’s Foreign Policy: Challenges In Transitional Era’, speakers at the 13th Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) urged the Pakistani government not to condone Russia’s ‘military intervention’ in Ukraine and asked them to learn a lesson or two from close ally China that had condemned the US for provoking and allegedly overlooking security concerns of Moscow. But at the same time, they recalled, Beijing had — in a way — criticised the invasion of Kyiv by saying that the ‘sovereignty of Ukraine should be respected’.

Talking about two schools of thought in foreign policy about ‘morality and realistic’, Mr. Chaudhry observed undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of any country could not be condoned. He recalled that it was due to this reason that Pakistan had condemned the regime change policy of Washington in Syria because it impinged on the sovereignty of Damascus.