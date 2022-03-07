Fri, March 18, 2022

international

Rallies supporting Ukraine take place in various parts of Japan

Rallies protesting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were held in parts of Japan on Saturday, with Ukrainians living in Japan calling for the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and tougher economic sanctions on Russia by the international community.

About 300 Ukrainians and supporters in the Kansai region gathered in front of JR Osaka Station. After a moment of silence to mourn the victims, they sang the Ukrainian national anthem. One of the organizers, a 38-year-old Kobe resident, said: “Many civilians were killed in the one-sided invasion. If [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is not stopped now, the damage will spread throughout the world.”

In front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, 120 people held a rally. Among those present was Irina Slotyuk, 43, who said: “It is unacceptable to terrorize the people with attacks on nuclear power plants. I communicate with my family on social media until late at night every day and I can’t sleep because I’m worried about them.”

In Shibuya and other areas of Tokyo, Ukrainians and supporters marched with “No War” signs.

Published : March 07, 2022

By : The Japan News

