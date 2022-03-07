Rallies supporting Ukraine take place in various parts of Japan

About 300 Ukrainians and supporters in the Kansai region gathered in front of JR Osaka Station. After a moment of silence to mourn the victims, they sang the Ukrainian national anthem. One of the organizers, a 38-year-old Kobe resident, said: “Many civilians were killed in the one-sided invasion. If [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is not stopped now, the damage will spread throughout the world.”

In front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, 120 people held a rally. Among those present was Irina Slotyuk, 43, who said: “It is unacceptable to terrorize the people with attacks on nuclear power plants. I communicate with my family on social media until late at night every day and I can’t sleep because I’m worried about them.”

In Shibuya and other areas of Tokyo, Ukrainians and supporters marched with “No War” signs.