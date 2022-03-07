[Cambodia] Molnupiravir to be free for workers on frontline: PM

The move comes amid a large community spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which officials note has also affected frontline workers and impacted provision of healthcare services throughout the Kingdom.

In his March 4 letter to the commissions to combat Covid-19, heads of national hospitals and all Covid-19 treatment centers, Minister of Health Mam Bun Heng said the decision was made to “help ease the burden of all officials in purchasing this medicine [Molnupiravir].”

The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications has set the sale price to the public of the US-made medication at $55 per round of treatment.

Bun Heng noted that many frontline medical workers and officials had contracted the virus and were receiving treatment at home.

“The Inter-ministerial Committee to Combat Covid-19 has received approval from Prime Minister Hun Sen to provide Molnupiravir free of charge to frontline health officials and those involved in combatting Covid-19, who have tested positive as confirmed by PCR test and are receiving treatment at home,” he said.

Eligible workers will each receive a package of Molnupiravir 200mg consisting of 40 pills.

Bun Heng added that the medicine would be provided to workers through their employers, who are also to offer them a free PCR test when requested.

Those who have tested positive but display mild symptoms are to follow standard procedures for the management and treatment of Covid-19 at home as set out by the health ministry. This includes reporting their positive result to authorities and using Molnupiravir as prescribed.