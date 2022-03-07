Condemn Russian politics, not its culture - warns Barenboim at charity concert

"Russian culture is not the same as Russian politics. We must condemn politics loud and clear and distance ourselves from it unequivocally. But we must not allow a witch hunt against Russian people and culture,” Barenboim said during a charity concert at the Staatsoper Unter den Linden (Berlin State Opera).

Barenboim, whose grandparents of Ukrainian and Belarussian origin fled from the anti-semitic pogroms at the beginning of the 20th century, told the audience how shocked he was that a symposium on Dostoyevsky in Italy was cancelled for the Russian nationality of the author and that Poland had forbidden to play Russian music of any century.