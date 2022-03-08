Dow plunges nearly 800 points as Ukraine jitters linger

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 797.42 points, or 2.37 percent, to 32,817.38. The S&P 500 fell 127.78 points, or 2.95 percent, to 4,201.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 482.48 points, or 3.62 percent, to 12,830.96.

Nine of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with consumer discretionary and communication services down 4.8 percent and 3.74 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Energy and utilities rose 1.57 percent and 1.31 percent, respectively, the only two gaining groups.