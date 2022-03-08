Fri, March 18, 2022

international

Dow plunges nearly 800 points as Ukraine jitters linger

The Dow tumbled 797.42 points, or 2.37 percent. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell 2.95 percent and 3.62 percent respectively.

U.S. stocks sank on Monday as investors feared that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict would complicate inflation outlook and cloud the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 797.42 points, or 2.37 percent, to 32,817.38. The S&P 500 fell 127.78 points, or 2.95 percent, to 4,201.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 482.48 points, or 3.62 percent, to 12,830.96.

Nine of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with consumer discretionary and communication services down 4.8 percent and 3.74 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Energy and utilities rose 1.57 percent and 1.31 percent, respectively, the only two gaining groups.

U. S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower with nine of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.

The weakness came as the geopolitical risks over Ukraine continued to grip investors.

For the week ending Friday, the Dow and the S&P 500 both slid 1.3 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.8 percent. 

Related News

Published : March 08, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

A Filipino view of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Remote Bhutan also affected by Russia-Ukraine war

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Pakistan's Foreign policy is becoming a casualty of politics

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Latest News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

5th phase of popular co-payment subsidy will be launched ‘if necessary’

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Thamanat elected secretary-general of Thai Economic Party

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.