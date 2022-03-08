Pain at the pump as U.S. gasoline prices soar to highest since 2008

The most expensive gas in the country is in California at $5.288 a gallon, followed by Hawaii ($4.695), Nevada ($4.526) and Oregon ($4.466), according to AAA.

At one gas station in Arlington, Virginia, near Washington, DC, regular gas was priced at $4.19 a gallon.

“It's inflation and what's going on in Ukraine with the Russians. And as far as I'm concerned, we should ...stop importing oil from Russia and put the hurt on them. It’s going to make inflation go up even higher, but we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do,” said Tim Joyce from Arlington, who was filling up his eight-cylinder truck.