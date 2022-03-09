Xi urges joint support for talks

President Xi Jinping called on Tuesday for France and Germany to jointly support peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to resolve tensions, and urged concerned parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid a massive humanitarian crisis.

In a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Xi said in Beijing that the current Ukraine situation is worrisome and China deeply regrets the outbreak of war again on the European continent.

He reiterated China's position on the Ukraine crisis, saying the pressing task at the moment is to prevent the current tensions from escalating and getting out of control.

China maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter fully observed, the legitimate security concerns of all countries taken seriously, and all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis supported, Xi said.

He commended the mediation efforts of France and Germany on the Ukraine issue, and emphasized the need to encourage Russia and Ukraine to keep up the momentum of negotiations, overcome difficulties, keep talks going and bring about peaceful outcomes.