Xi urges joint support for talks

President Xi Jinping called on Tuesday for France and Germany to jointly support peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to resolve tensions, and urged concerned parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid a massive humanitarian crisis.
In a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Xi said in Beijing that the current Ukraine situation is worrisome and China deeply regrets the outbreak of war again on the European continent.
He reiterated China's position on the Ukraine crisis, saying the pressing task at the moment is to prevent the current tensions from escalating and getting out of control.
China maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter fully observed, the legitimate security concerns of all countries taken seriously, and all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis supported, Xi said.
He commended the mediation efforts of France and Germany on the Ukraine issue, and emphasized the need to encourage Russia and Ukraine to keep up the momentum of negotiations, overcome difficulties, keep talks going and bring about peaceful outcomes.
"We need to call for maximum restraint to prevent a massive humanitarian crisis," Xi said, adding that China has proposed an initiative on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and stands ready to provide Ukraine with further humanitarian aid supplies.
He called for joint efforts to reduce the negative impact of the Ukraine crisis. "Relevant sanctions will affect global finance, energy, transportation and the stability of supply chains, and dampen the global economy, which is already ravaged by the pandemic. And this is in the interest of no one," he said.
Xi also stressed the need to actively advocate a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.
China supports France and Germany in promoting a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework for the interests and lasting security of Europe, and by upholding its strategic autonomy, Xi said.
"China will also be pleased to see dialogue on an equal footing among the European Union, Russia, the United States and NATO," Xi added.
China will continue communicating and coordinating with France, Germany and the EU and, in light of the needs of the parties involved, work actively with members of the international community to resolve the Ukraine issue, he said.
Both the French and German leaders gave briefings on their positions on the current Ukraine situation, saying Europe is confronting its most serious crisis since World War II.France and Germany support resolution of the crisis through negotiations to give peace a chance, they said.
Both leaders expressed appreciation to China for its initiative on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, saying their countries stand ready to intensify communication and coordination with China on the Ukraine crisis to facilitate peace talks in order to prevent the tense situation from escalating and avoid a severe humanitarian crisis.
The three leaders also exchanged views about China-EU relations as well as the Iranian nuclear issue.
On China-EU ties, Xi said that China and the EU have a lot in common in promoting peace, development and cooperation. He called for both sides to take greater responsibility to inject more stability and certainty into a turbulent world by strengthening dialogue and staying committed to cooperation.
Saying China's development will create broader the space for its collaboration with the EU, Xi stressed the need to deepen pragmatic cooperation in the fields of green development and digital partnerships, based on the principle of mutual benefit and win-win results.
He also urged both sides to continue to uphold multilateralism and jointly advance the global agenda.
By CAO DESHENG
Published : March 09, 2022
By : China Daily
