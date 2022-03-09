Singapore to contribute $20.5m to support efforts by global coalition against future pandemics

The move is to support the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), which plays an indispensable role in the global health architecture, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in a pre-recorded speech on Wednesday (March 9).

"Transnational issues such as research and development, and scaling up manufacturing and distribution capabilities and capacity for vaccines require increased collective financing and action," he said.

The minister's speech was telecast at the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit 2022, which was jointly hosted in London by Cepi and the British government.

The summit aims to explore how the world can respond to the next pandemic by developing safe and effective vaccines within 100 days.

This goal is part of what Cepi is seeking to achieve with its five-year plan, which it announced last year, and is looking to raise US$3.5 billion to implement.

In his speech, Mr Ong said countries around the world are doing their best to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, including closures of borders, lockdowns and nationwide vaccination exercises, as well as unprecedented rapid development of vaccines and therapeutics.