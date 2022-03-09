Xi urges joint support for peace talks between Russia, Ukraine

Xi made the remarks while attending a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Xi said that the current situation in Ukraine is worrisome, and the Chinese side is deeply grieved by the outbreak of war again on the European continent.

China maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be fully observed, the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously, and all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported, he said.

The pressing task at the moment is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even running out of control, Xi stressed.

China commends the mediation efforts by France and Germany on Ukraine, he said, adding that China will stay in communication and coordination with France, Germany and the European Union (EU) and, in light of the needs of the parties involved, work actively together with the international community.