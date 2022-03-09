Oil prices jump amid U.S. ban of Russian imports

Brent crude for May delivery increased 4.77 dollars, or 3.9 percent, to close at 127.98 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange, its highest settlement since July 2008.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the imposition of an energy embargo on Russia, banning U.S. imports of oil, liquified natural gas and coal from Russia over its ongoing military operations in Ukraine.

Elsewhere, the European Union unveiled a plan to reduce its dependency on Russian fossil fuels.

Oil prices have soared recently as the Russia-Ukraine conflict prompted fears about energy supply disruptions from key exporter Russia.

"Larger curtailments of Russian energy supply and exports represent significant challenges for global energy markets," analysts at UBS said Tuesday in a note.