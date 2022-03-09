Fri, March 18, 2022

international

Oil prices jump amid U.S. ban of Russian imports

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the imposition of an energy embargo on Russia, banning U.S. imports of oil, liquified natural gas and coal from Russia over its ongoing military operations in Ukraine.

Oil prices surged again on Tuesday as the United States announced a ban on energy imports from Russia.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for April delivery added 4.30 U.S. dollars, or 3.6 percent, to settle at 123.70 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, its highest finish since August 2008, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Brent crude for May delivery increased 4.77 dollars, or 3.9 percent, to close at 127.98 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange, its highest settlement since July 2008.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the imposition of an energy embargo on Russia, banning U.S. imports of oil, liquified natural gas and coal from Russia over its ongoing military operations in Ukraine.

Elsewhere, the European Union unveiled a plan to reduce its dependency on Russian fossil fuels.

Oil prices have soared recently as the Russia-Ukraine conflict prompted fears about energy supply disruptions from key exporter Russia.

"Larger curtailments of Russian energy supply and exports represent significant challenges for global energy markets," analysts at UBS said Tuesday in a note. 

A man fuels a car at a gas station in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, on March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Related News

Published : March 09, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

A Filipino view of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Remote Bhutan also affected by Russia-Ukraine war

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Pakistan's Foreign policy is becoming a casualty of politics

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Latest News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

5th phase of popular co-payment subsidy will be launched ‘if necessary’

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Thamanat elected secretary-general of Thai Economic Party

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.