Russian, Turkish defense ministers discuss situation in Ukraine

The conversation was held at the initiative of the Turkish side, said the statement.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba are expected to meet on Thursday in Turkey's southern province of Antalya on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The meeting would be held in a tripartite format, Cavusoglu said at a press conference on Monday, while hoping it would "be a turning point."

On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed that Lavrov and Kuleba planned to meet in Antalya.