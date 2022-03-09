McDonald's pause in Russia marks "a new era of division," analyst says

The closure of the McDonald’s restaurants will also carry symbolic importance in Russia, where the first location to open, in central Moscow in 1990, became an iconic symbol of flourishing American capitalism as the Soviet Union fell.

"When McDonald's moved into the Soviet Union, it was part of a message of opening up and building trust and cooperation between Russia and the West. And now those avenues have all been closed off. And so Russia's having McDonald's exit that market really brings a bookend or close to that era. And we're kind of standing in, symbolically at least, a new era of division between Russia and much of the rest of the world," said Paul Musgrave, assistant professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.