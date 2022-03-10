Fri, March 18, 2022

Kremlin says world must know truth about Ukraine's alleged bio-warfare programme

Russia demanded on Wednesday that the United States explain to the world why it had supported what Moscow cast as a military biological programme in Ukraine involving deadly pathogens including plague and anthrax.

Kremlin said on Wednesday (March 9) that the world would be very much interested to know what was going on in the alleged biological warfare laboratories in Ukraine run by US specialists. Russian President’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, referred to them as “facilities.”

On the same day Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova demanded transparency from Washington over the allegation, which is denied by Kyiv and which a Pentagon spokesman has described as absurd.

Zakharova said Russia had documents showing that the Ukrainian health ministry had ordered the destruction of samples of plague, cholera, anthrax and other pathogens after Feb. 24.

It was not possible to independently confirm the authenticity of any such documents.

Both Ukraine and United States dismiss Russian allegations.

Speaking about Crimea and Russian-backed self-proclaimed people's republics in Donbass, Peskov said that the peninsula is a Russian region, and the DPR and LPR are sovereign, independent states.

He added that usage of certain airfields by (Ukrainian) combat jets would be an “undesirable and dangerous scenario”.

Peskov also alleged that the United States declared an economic war against Russia.

