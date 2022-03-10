Kremlin says world must know truth about Ukraine's alleged bio-warfare programme

Kremlin said on Wednesday (March 9) that the world would be very much interested to know what was going on in the alleged biological warfare laboratories in Ukraine run by US specialists. Russian President’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, referred to them as “facilities.”

On the same day Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova demanded transparency from Washington over the allegation, which is denied by Kyiv and which a Pentagon spokesman has described as absurd.