What Yoon pledged to do as president

Strengthening science, technology



Strengthening the country's science and technology capabilities is another of Yoon’s key pledges. Through regulatory changes and new tools such as a presidential science and technology committee, Yoon hopes to transform Korea into a leader in new technologies.



As part of the plans, Yoon pledged to strengthen government leadership in related fields, and to introduce a "date-based" method of running state affairs. Yoon's plans also include increasing state support for R&D "without interference," as part of which regulations concerning government R&D subsidies will be eased. Yoon’s administration will also seek to boost international cooperation on R&D, and to host multinational companies' R&D facilities in Korea.



The government system for managing R&D projects will also be revised to build an environment that facilitates "creative" and "adventurous" research, focusing science and technology developments on resolving national issues such as disease, air pollution, carbon neutrality and an aging population and low birthrate.





More support for childbirth, child care



Describing pregnancy, childbirth and child care as "joys of the individual and families, and the foundations of the country’s continuation," Yoon pledged that his administration will guarantee pregnancy, childbirth and child care as "basic rights."



As part of the plans, Yoon pledged that the government will increase subsidies for medical checkups for women, infertility treatments for couples and for all conditions that directly concern pregnancy and childbirth. Other pledges include a 1 million won ($810) monthly subsidy for 12 months for new parents, and wider postnatal support, including coverage for postpartum depression.





Creating fairer society, abolishing Gender Ministry



For his promise of creating a fairer society, Yoon laid out three main promises. The first is to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, which according to Yoon is "considered unfair by young people," second is providing equal opportunities and third is to "resolving unfairness across society."



Describing the Gender Ministry as producing "unfair policies that favor women," Yoon has promised to establish a new body that can shed light on the "value of 'family' and youths who strive for fair competition."



His pledge for a fairer society also includes cracking down on unfair advantages in university entrance and finding employment, as well as strengthening penalties for sex crimes and for making false accusations.



In an apparent effort to focus on areas the Moon Jae-in administration has been accused of failing in, Yoon also vows to make the finances of civic groups more transparent and crack down on illegal actions by hard-line labor unions. Yoon also plans to lower the age for facing a criminal trial from the current 14 to 12, and to toughen requirements for foreign workers’ families benefiting from the national health service.





'Confident' diplomacy, strong security



On diplomacy and national security, Yoon vows to seek "complete and verifiable denuclearization" of North Korea and to “rebuild trust and strengthen future-oriented ties” with the US.



To this end, Yoon pledged to draw up a "foreseeable road map" and to uphold international sanctions until complete denuclearization is achieved. However, he left possibilities open for economic aid in return for "real denuclearization" measures the North takes.



Yoon envisions Seoul playing a central role in international cooperation and in multinational and inter-Korean negotiations regarding denuclearization.



On the defense front, Yoon pledged to build up anti-missile defenses and introduce additional THAAD batteries in South Korea.





Bolstering nuclear energy, 'realizable' carbon neutrality



Yoon's main energy policy is to improve the country's nuclear energy capabilities, having vowed to make the country a leading power in nuclear energy.



Under his leadership, Yoon plans continuous investment in nuclear energy to contribute to Korea's drive for carbon neutrality and to increase related exports.



According to his pledges, his administration will draw up plans to achieve the greenhouse gas reduction target set for 2030 and carbon neutrality target set for 2050.





Fair education, 'culture welfare'



On education, Yoon set three main goals. First, Yoon envisions a transition to a digital education system that focuses on openness, autonomy and innovation.



Second, he pledged to "normalize" education in schools and to provide equal opportunity in education. Third is to establish an "education ecosystem based on autonomy."



To achieve education goals, Yoon has vowed to supply equipment required for an "AI education revolution," to improve fairness in entrance to universities and to aid high schools and junior colleges in producing highly trained individuals.



On cultural issues, Yoon pledged to ensure wider access to culture and to build a sustainable and fair cultural ecosystem.



