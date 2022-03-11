Fri, March 18, 2022

Duterte orders gov’t agencies to address, check oil price hikes

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered concerned government agencies to look into and address the fuel price increases amid the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Senator Bong Go said.

Go said Duterte instructed the National Economic and Development Authority, Department of Energy, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Finance, and the Department of National Defense to address the rising cost of fuel.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea has also been directed to prepare the necessary issuances, said Go.

“Inatasan niya si Secretary Medialdea and [the concerned agencies] to check the prices para hindi masyado tumaas (Secretary Medialdea and the concerned agencies were ordered to check the prices of fuel so it won’t increase further),” Go said in an interview on Wednesday.

“[Sila] Secretary Carlos Dominguez of Finance and even the Department of Defense ay inihanda na niya kung lumala itong giyera at apektado ang ating bansa,” he added.

(Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and even the Department of Defense were also instructed to prepare in case the war worsens and the country will be affected.)

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi earlier said that while there is no shortage in the supply of oil in the country, fuel prices are expected to increase following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Amid the rising fuel prices, there have been calls to suspend the excise tax on petroleum products.

Duterte, however,  has not called a special session to Congress—which is currently on break—to pass legislation suspending the excise tax.

Meanwhile, the Palace has called on the Congress to review the oil deregulation law. 

By: Neil Arwin Mercado

Published : March 11, 2022

By : Philippine Daily Inquirer

