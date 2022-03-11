Duterte orders gov’t agencies to address, check oil price hikes

Go said Duterte instructed the National Economic and Development Authority, Department of Energy, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Finance, and the Department of National Defense to address the rising cost of fuel.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea has also been directed to prepare the necessary issuances, said Go.

“Inatasan niya si Secretary Medialdea and [the concerned agencies] to check the prices para hindi masyado tumaas (Secretary Medialdea and the concerned agencies were ordered to check the prices of fuel so it won’t increase further),” Go said in an interview on Wednesday.

“[Sila] Secretary Carlos Dominguez of Finance and even the Department of Defense ay inihanda na niya kung lumala itong giyera at apektado ang ating bansa,” he added.