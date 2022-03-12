Singapore studying whether additional Covid-19 booster shots are needed: Kenneth Mak

Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak told a press conference on Friday (March 11) that the data on these areas are still "very nascent".

"We're watching the experiences of other countries," he said.

"We're looking at our own local studies on how good the protection from the existing boosters is, whether or not that will wane, and whether that will translate eventually to increased risk of reinfections and infections arising."

Associate Professor Mak said no recommendations have been made on additional jabs for those who have already received a booster shot, but an announcement will be made if a decision is reached.

He added that the committee is also studying whether further boosters are needed for more vulnerable people, and whether boosters are needed for children.

From next Monday, those aged 12 to 17 who have completed their primary vaccination series will be considered fully vaccinated for only 270 days after receiving the last dose.

They will require a booster dose to maintain their vaccinated status thereafter, if they are eligible for it.