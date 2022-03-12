Yoon tells Japan, China’s leaders to further develop relations

On Friday morning, Yoon met with the Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming in Seoul, saying he is confident that Korea-China relations will develop further.



“China is Korea‘s largest trading partner, and we are China’s third-largest trading partner,” Yoon told Xing. “This year is the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and China. The diplomatic relations have been of great help to the people of both countries. It also helped develop the economy.”



In response, Ambassador Xing said, “(Korea) is currently the third-largest trading partner, but it could become the second-largest trading partner in the next year,“ adding that Korea “is an inseparable neighbor.”



Xing also delivered a congratulatory message to Yoon from Chinese President Xi Jinping.



“China and the two countries are close neighbors and important cooperation partners,” Xi Jinping said in the message. “Diplomatic relations have brought practical benefits to the people of both countries and made a positive contribution to promoting world peace, safety, prosperity and development.



“This year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, which is important for bilateral relations,” he said. “China is willing to strengthen diplomatic relations with South Korea and deepen friendly cooperation to promote the stable and long-term development of strategic cooperation partners.”